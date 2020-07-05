UrduPoint.com
Child Pornographer Convict Approaches Supreme Court Against Sentence

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

A man convicted in child pornography case has approached the Supreme Court for cancellation of his 7-year sentence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A man convicted in child pornography case has approached the Supreme Court for cancellation of his 7-year sentence.

In an appeal filed at Supreme Court Lahore Registry, the convict Saadat Amin submitted that he was implicated in a baseless case on a complaint by a liaison officer of Norwegian police. He submitted that it was alleged that he sent objectionable pictures and videos of children to a Norwegian citizen.

He submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and awarded 7-year jail term to him despite insufficient evidence.

He submitted that the Lahore High Court also dismissed his appeal against the sentence. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and LHC decision and order his release.

In 2018, a judicial magistrate convicted Saadat Amin and awarded him seven years in jail and fined Rs 1.2 million. Federal Investigation Agency recovered more than 650,000 illegal content in form of pictures and digital data from the convict during the investigations.

