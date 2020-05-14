Child pornography case: Lahore High Court suspends sentence of convict

UrduPoint.com
Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court ( LHC) on Thursday suspended sentence of a man, convicted in child pornography case, and released him on bail.

The court ordered for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by Sadat Amin against 7-year sentence awarded by a trial court to him.

The defence counsel argued before the court that his client was implicated in a baseless case on a complaint by a liaison officer of Norwegian police. He submitted that it was alleged that the convict sent objectionable pictures and videos of minor children to a Norwegian citizen.

He submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and awarded 7-year jail term despite insufficient evidence.

He submitted that the convict was arrested in 2017 whereas his appeal was also pending before the LHC since 2018.

He submitted that the convict had already served half of his sentence. He pleaded with the court to suspend the verdict and order release of the convict till final decision of his appeal.

However, a Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that solid evidence was available against the convict.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, suspended the sentence and ordered release of the convict till final decision of his appeal.

In 2018, a judicial magistrate convicted Sadat Amin and awarded him seven years in jail and fined Rs1.2 million. Federal Investigation Agency recovered more than 650,000 illegal content in form of pictures and digital data from the convict during the investigation.

