Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) gears up its crackdown against child beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Tuesday gears up its ongoing crackdown against child beggary in the provincial capital.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child beggars had taken an advantage of COVID-19 pandemic and rather than staying at home/indoor, they were out to the streets.

This was not only harmful for them but also for others, she added.

The CP&WB had also written a letter on April 6 for assistant in this 'warning & awareness operation' to the Inspector General of Police.

The Bureau was utilizing all its resources to root out child beggary,she added.