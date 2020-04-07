UrduPoint.com
Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Gears Up Its Crackdown Against Child Beggary

Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Tuesday gears up its ongoing crackdown against child beggary in the provincial capital

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child beggars had taken an advantage of COVID-19 pandemic and rather than staying at home/indoor, they were out to the streets.

This was not only harmful for them but also for others, she added.

The CP&WB had also written a letter on April 6 for assistant in this 'warning & awareness operation' to the Inspector General of Police.

The Bureau was utilizing all its resources to root out child beggary,she added.

