Child Protection Advisory Board To Launch An Awareness Campaign To Prevent Child Abuse

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:39 PM

Child Protection Advisory Board to launch an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Child Protection Advisory Board would soon launch an awareness campaign to prevent curse of child abuse among parents and teachers, said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP Director General National Commission for Human Rights Hassan Mangi said that the MoHR would make all-out efforts to prevent child abuse from the society and parents and teachers should also realize their responsibility to teach and guide their children about prevent measures.

He added that the Child Protection Institutes would also ensure progress for protection of the rights of every citizen from the curse of child abuse.

He further added that the Child Protection Advisory board consists of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Secretary Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha, IGP Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor, Islamabad, Secretary, National Commission on the Status of Women, Humera Azam Khan, Aftab Alam, Director General, National Commission for Human Rights, Hassan Mangi, DGIC, Human Rights, Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Dr.

Rubina Fareed from civil society, Dr. Ambreen Ahmad, Social Science Expert, Sharafat Ali Ch. Advocate, High Court Bar Association, Ashfaq William and also headed by Minster for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M Mazari who would work in ICT for the protection of children form child abuse and for their health and education also.

He added that besides legislation and implementation, an awareness about the issue was very important.

More Stories From Pakistan

