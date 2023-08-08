Open Menu

Child Protection And Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Inquires About Health Of Torture Victim Rizwana

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson inquires about health of torture victim Rizwana

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad along with renowned actress Nadia Jamil visited Lahore General Hospital to inquire about the heath of domestic torture victim Rizwana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad along with renowned actress Nadia Jamil visited Lahore General Hospital to inquire about the heath of domestic torture victim Rizwana.

Sarah Ahmad presented her a bouquet and met with Rizwana's parents and inquired about the girl's health from the doctors.

She expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to her.

The chairperson mentioned that Rizwana's treatment was underway in General Hospital Lahore, and her condition had improved. The Child Protection Bureau team was consistently present at the hospital to oversee the affected girl's care. She said that after her recovery, Rizwana would be shifted to the Child Protection Bureau. The bureau would continue its efforts until justice was achieved for the young girl, she added.

