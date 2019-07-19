Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organises awareness walk regarding child exploitation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Friday organised an awareness walk regarding child exploitation in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Friday organised an awareness walk regarding child exploitation in the society.

The walk, led by CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, was held here at Lalik Jan Chowk.

CPWB Director General Faiz Naeem Waraich, SP Investigation Mohtarma Shazia, SP Cantonment, officials, students, civil society, media persons and people of different walks of life participated in it.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against the child exploitation, mental and physical torturing.

Talking to the media, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that mentally and physical torture on child would not be tolerated. She added that an awareness campaign had been initiated throughout the province.