Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescues 801 shelter less children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) caught 801 shelter less children from various parts of the city during last year 2018-19.

CPWB handed over/reunited 797 children to their families after court proceedings, said CPWB District Officer Ijaz Aslam Dogar here on Thursday.

He said that special teams of CPWB conducted raids at various parts of the city and picked 801 street and run away children who were begging in various markets,bazaars,adding that the bureau registered cases of different incident of child abuse and torture.

The officer said that awareness was being created for protection of children and child help line 1121 was functional.