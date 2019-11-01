UrduPoint.com
Child Protection And Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Reunites Child With Family In Faisalabad

Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:19 PM



The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) reunited a child with his family after eight years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) reunited a child with his family after eight years.

CPWB District Officer Ijaz Aslam Dogar said here Friday that Ali Hassan was caught by the child protection team in November 2011 who had escaped home due to quarrel and separation among his parents.

