Wed 08th April 2020

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) warn parents of child beggars in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted operation in different areas of the provincial capital on Wednesday on the direction of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and provincial Home department to discourage child beggary.

According to CPWB sources, the operation was led by CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

In the areas of Muslim Town Mor, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Johar Town, Shaukat Khanum Chowk and other areas of the city the CPWB team warned the parents of child beggars that action would be taken against them if they would continue to send their children for begging in the streets.

On the occasion,the CPWB Chairperson urged the citizens to discourage beggars and especially avoid giving charity to child beggars.She added that it was basic social responsibility of the society to collectively discourage begging as profession.

She said that all institutions including Commissioner and police should cooperate with the CPWB in the campaign against child begging as these children could become major source of Coronavirus spread in the given situation.

She warned that a strict operation would be conducted with the help of local administration and police if such beggars were found on the roads again. APP /skh-swf/

