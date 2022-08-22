Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has traced the parents of the missing 12-year-old child.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that the Family Tracing Section traced the parents of the missing child in Haloki.

Hasnain son of Sarwar went missing from home and reached the Child Protection Bureau through helpline 1121.

On this occasion, Chairperson Sara Ahmed added that the Child Protection Bureau found the parents of the missing child in Haloki after one and a half years of efforts.

The parents of the missing child thanked the chairperson and the staff for getting the child back.