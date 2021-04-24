Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to expand its scope to other districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said that the scope of child protection units will be expanded to other districts of Punjab.

In a statement on Saturday, she said that currently the bureau had the capacity to provide shelter to more than 1,000 destitute and neglected children and there was a dire need to build more state-of-the-art shelter homes and Child Protection Units (CPU) in other districts. She added that during the last two years, around 12,400 destitute children had been rescued by the bureau.

The chairperson said currently the CPWB was carrying out its responsibilities in eight districts of the province including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, adding that by the end of this year, the CPU would be established in three more districts i.

e. Sahiwal, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan.

She said the CPU would be established in 13 more districts by the end of 2022. Kasur, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Jhelum, Vehari, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Jhang were included, she added. After the completion of CPUs in these 13 districts, CPWB would operational in 24 districts of Punjab.