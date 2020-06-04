UrduPoint.com
Child Protection Bureau Appoints 7 Focal Persons In Various Districts Of Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed on Wednesday appointed seven Focal persons for various districts of the province.

According to spokesperson, she appointed these Focal persons following the regular interview.

The focal persons are Raja Muhammad Imran, Khalid Riaz Ali Shah, Mohsin Raza, Shahbaz Gul Khan, Qaiser Saleem, Adnan Ajmal and Amna Malik.

On the ocassion, Chairperson Sara Ahmed said that all focal person would perform their duties volunteerily, adding that the deployed of focal persons would provide information about incidents of child abuse and violence in different districts.

She said that the appointment of the Focal persons was honoraryand they would work side by side with the CPB.

She congratulated the Focal persons for their appointments.

