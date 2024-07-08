Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: Sarah Ahmad

The Child Protection Bureau is being further improved for the protection of street children, said Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Child Protection Bureau is being further improved for the protection of street children, said Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmad.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she mentioned plans to interlink Tahaffuz centers and foster homes across districts in Punjab.

Additionally, there will be enhanced cooperation between the police and child welfare agencies to rescue victims of child abuse, forced labor, and violence.

Sarah Ahmad also highlighted the integration of a child protection and rescue monitoring system into the police's central dashboard, aimed at streamlining rescue efforts. However, she acknowledged the challenges faced by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau due to limited resources.

She said that concerted efforts are underway to strengthen child protection measures in Punjab, despite the constraints faced by the bureau.