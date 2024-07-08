Open Menu

Child Protection Bureau Being Further Improved For Street Children Protection: Sarah Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: Sarah Ahmad

The Child Protection Bureau is being further improved for the protection of street children, said Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Child Protection Bureau is being further improved for the protection of street children, said Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmad.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she mentioned plans to interlink Tahaffuz centers and foster homes across districts in Punjab.

Additionally, there will be enhanced cooperation between the police and child welfare agencies to rescue victims of child abuse, forced labor, and violence.

Sarah Ahmad also highlighted the integration of a child protection and rescue monitoring system into the police's central dashboard, aimed at streamlining rescue efforts. However, she acknowledged the challenges faced by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau due to limited resources.

She said that concerted efforts are underway to strengthen child protection measures in Punjab, despite the constraints faced by the bureau.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

New era of agricultural development to begin: Mini ..

New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern ..

NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan on July 8, 9

57 seconds ago
 PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on teleph ..

PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone

58 seconds ago
 3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic acc ..

3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident

4 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

4 minutes ago
 European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

33 minutes ago
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, ..

Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds

33 minutes ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal ..

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..

35 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

35 minutes ago
 7 sui gas connections disconnected

7 sui gas connections disconnected

35 minutes ago
 Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates ..

Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies

37 minutes ago
 Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare ..

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan