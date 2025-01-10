Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Welcomes Child Courts Bill
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has lauded the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior for approving the landmark Child Courts Bill.
In her statement issued here on Friday, she termed it a crucial advancement in protecting child rights and ensuring prompt justice for victims of abuse. "This is a historic milestone in our collective efforts to safeguard children across Pakistan. The establishment of child courts will create a safe and supportive environment for children, enabling swift justice and instilling hope in affected families," Sarah Ahmad stated.
Highlighting key provisions of the bill, she appreciated the requirement for resolving child abuse cases within six months.
The legislation ensures that children statements will be recorded in a child-friendly setting in the presence of psychologists, which is vital for their emotional well-being, she added.
Referring to recent data, Sarah Ahmad expressed concern over the rising number of child abuse cases.
This bill represents more than just legislation—it is a beacon of hope for our children. By guaranteeing justice and creating trust in the judicial system, it will encourage victims and their families to come forward without fear, she said.
The Child Protection Bureau reaffirms its commitment to working alongside stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of laws and to continue advocating for the rights and safety of children.
