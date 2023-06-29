Open Menu

Child Protection Bureau Makes Special Eid Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Child Protection Bureau makes special Eid arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Thursday that the bureau had made special arrangements for its children to celebrate Eidul Azha.

She said an animal was sacrificed for the children living at the bureau, and Eid gifts were distributed among them. They were also presented new shoes and clothes, she told the media here.

CPWB Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan cut an Eid cake for the children, while special food stalls, henna and bangles stalls were also set up for girls.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed said that the CPWB had been making the best arrangements for its children on all festivals. She said, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I congratulate the Muslims. It is our responsibility to take along destitute children and people in our happy moments. They should not be ignored and forgotten on Eid and other festivals. Eidul Azha gives a lesson of sacrifice and love for people," she added.

Related Topics

Muslim Media All Best Love

Recent Stories

Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

41 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

57 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

3 hours ago
Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

5 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan