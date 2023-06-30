Child Protection Bureau makes special Eid arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Thursday that the bureau had made special arrangements for its children to celebrate Eidul Azha.

She said an animal was sacrificed for the children living at the bureau, and Eid gifts were distributed among them. They were also presented new shoes and clothes, she told the media here.

CPWB Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan cut an Eid cake for the children, while special food stalls, henna and bangles stalls were also set up for girls.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed said that the CPWB had been making the best arrangements for its children on all festivals. She said, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I congratulate the Muslims. It is our responsibility to take along destitute children and people in our happy moments. They should not be ignored and forgotten on Eid and other festivals. Eidul Azha gives a lesson of sacrifice and love for people," she added.