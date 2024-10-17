Child Protection Bureau, Punjab Police Sign MoU

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 06:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Child Protection Bureau and the Punjab Police on Thursday to promote mutual cooperation.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed met IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, and the two sides signed the MoU.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Police, under the MoU, information would be shared in cases of violence, abuse and trafficking of children.

The teams of Child Protection Bureau and Punjab Police would speed up the joint crackdown on beggar mafia, related to children.

Police focal persons will be appointed to all districts for registration of an FIR in criminal cases.

The spokesman said that the Punjab Police would transfer the newborn abandoned-children to the Child Protection Bureau.

Furthermore, the Punjab Police and the Child Protection Bureau will take joint measures to prevent the exploitation, violence and abuse of children.

According to the draft of the MoU, training sessions will also be conducted to enhance and Child Protection Bureau. Punjab Police's Virtual Center for Child Safety will expand professional collaboration.

