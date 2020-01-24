UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Protection Bureau Recovers 3 Waif Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

Child Protection Bureau recovers 3 waif children

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took three waif and runaway children into protective custody during a rescue operation, launched here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took three waif and runaway children into protective custody during a rescue operation, launched here on Friday.

The bureau officials visited Hassanabad and vegetable market and took into protective custody Altaf son of Kalu (11), Ali Hassan son of Allah Ditta (7) and Shakir son of Haq Nawaz (7) and shifted them to Child Protection Bureau centre.

The bureau also handed over five children to the parents and families including Madni son of Nadeem, Muzamil son Mehar Bukhash, Shahbaz son Shahzad, Shan son Khushi Muhammad and Amaar son Aamir. These kids were living in the centre from last few days and officials of the bureau successfully fined their parents.

Related Topics

Mehar Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

4 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

4 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

5 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.