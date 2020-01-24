Child Protection Bureau recovers 3 waif children

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took three waif and runaway children into protective custody during a rescue operation, launched here on Friday.

The bureau officials visited Hassanabad and vegetable market and took into protective custody Altaf son of Kalu (11), Ali Hassan son of Allah Ditta (7) and Shakir son of Haq Nawaz (7) and shifted them to Child Protection Bureau centre.

The bureau also handed over five children to the parents and families including Madni son of Nadeem, Muzamil son Mehar Bukhash, Shahbaz son Shahzad, Shan son Khushi Muhammad and Amaar son Aamir. These kids were living in the centre from last few days and officials of the bureau successfully fined their parents.