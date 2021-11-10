UrduPoint.com

Child Protection Bureau Rescues 1054 Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Child Protection Bureau (CPU) rescued 1054 street children from different areas of the city during last year and unified with their families after required arbitration.

District Officer Child Welfare Protection Bureau (CPWB), Ali Abid Naqvi told APP on Wednesday that children under 15 years of age had been taken into custody who were involved in begging.

Ali said the most children were later handed over to their parents after getting assurance from their parents and guardians that they would not force them to beg again.

He informed that the bureau, in collaboration with City Traffic Police, had registered 248 First Information Reports under ongoing anti-beggary drive.

"Presently 75 children are in the custody of the bureau who to whom food, education and shelter is being provided at the centre", he added.

