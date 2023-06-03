UrduPoint.com

Child Protection Bureau Returns 86 Kids To Heirs In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Multan took 94 waif and stray kids into custody and returned 86 of them to heirs during the last month of May.

The officials of the Bureau told on Saturday that as per directives of the Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Punjab Sara Ahmed, the special anti-bagging and rescue campaign was continued in Multan.

The Bureau office has taken 94 waif and stray kids into custody during the last month of May and also returned 86 of them to heirs.

On the other hand, the Bureau office has also launched a special awareness campaign against anti-bagging and child trafficking during which different seminars have been organized. The Bureau office has urged the masses to contact the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau office through helpline 1121 or 061-6513201 in case of child begging, child torturing and waif and stray kids.

