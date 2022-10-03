UrduPoint.com

Child Protection Bureau Reunites 965 Lost Kids To Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Child Protection Bureau reunites 965 lost kids to parents

Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Multan has managed to reunite 965 run-away or lost kids to their parents during the first nine months of year 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Multan has managed to reunite 965 run-away or lost kids to their parents during the first nine months of year 2022.

According to CPB Multan spokesperson Rao Naveed, the department took 970 kids into custody and reunited 965 of them with their parents after proper counselling.

He stated that CPB teams used to visit different areas of the city on basis in search of run-away or beggar kids. Currently, a total of 70 poor kids without heirs were residing in Child Protection Bureau. Naveed said and added that the kids were availing all sorts of basic facilities including education, accommodation and clothing facilities.

He informed that technical training, besides mental and psychological counselling were arranged for them in order to make them useful and productive citizens of state.

He urged people to call helpline 1121 about waif and stray kids.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Education Visit All

Recent Stories

DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitat ..

DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

4 minutes ago
 KP's people bearing incompetency of PTI govt: QWP

KP's people bearing incompetency of PTI govt: QWP

4 minutes ago
 Hungary starts passing anti-graft reforms in EU fu ..

Hungary starts passing anti-graft reforms in EU funds row

4 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 25 People, 9 Entit ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 25 People, 9 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

5 minutes ago
 World Must Plant Trees, Halt Deforestation to Comb ..

World Must Plant Trees, Halt Deforestation to Combat Climate Change - FAO Direct ..

5 minutes ago
 Administrator for ensuring ample arrangements for ..

Administrator for ensuring ample arrangements for Eid Miad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Nis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.