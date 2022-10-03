Child Protection Bureau reunites 965 lost kids to parents

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Multan has managed to reunite 965 run-away or lost kids to their parents during the first nine months of year 2022.

According to CPB Multan spokesperson Rao Naveed, the department took 970 kids into custody and reunited 965 of them with their parents after proper counselling.

He stated that CPB teams used to visit different areas of the city on basis in search of run-away or beggar kids. Currently, a total of 70 poor kids without heirs were residing in Child Protection Bureau. Naveed said and added that the kids were availing all sorts of basic facilities including education, accommodation and clothing facilities.

He informed that technical training, besides mental and psychological counselling were arranged for them in order to make them useful and productive citizens of state.

He urged people to call helpline 1121 about waif and stray kids.