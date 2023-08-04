Child Protection Bureau takes legal custody of Rizwana

The Child Protection Bureau has obtained legal custody of the domestic worker, Rizwana, who was a victim of violence in Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Child Protection Bureau has obtained legal custody of the domestic worker, Rizwana, who was a victim of violence in Islamabad.

As per a press release issued here on Friday, the Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, Sarah Ahmed, stated that they have taken Rizwana into legal custody.

She said that Rizwana was currently receiving treatment at General Hospital. The Child Protection Bureau will ensure her complete protection, and they will take further steps regarding her education and overall well-being after her recovery, Sarah Ahmad said.

The bureau is committed to providing all essential facilities, including education, healthcare, and shelter, to children who are victims of violence, she added.