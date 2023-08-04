Open Menu

Child Protection Bureau Takes Legal Custody Of Rizwana

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Child Protection Bureau takes legal custody of Rizwana

The Child Protection Bureau has obtained legal custody of the domestic worker, Rizwana, who was a victim of violence in Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Child Protection Bureau has obtained legal custody of the domestic worker, Rizwana, who was a victim of violence in Islamabad.

As per a press release issued here on Friday, the Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, Sarah Ahmed, stated that they have taken Rizwana into legal custody.

She said that Rizwana was currently receiving treatment at General Hospital. The Child Protection Bureau will ensure her complete protection, and they will take further steps regarding her education and overall well-being after her recovery, Sarah Ahmad said.

The bureau is committed to providing all essential facilities, including education, healthcare, and shelter, to children who are victims of violence, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education All

Recent Stories

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating ..

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy E ..

1 minute ago
 KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

1 minute ago
 All coalition parties to adopt common stance on al ..

All coalition parties to adopt common stance on all issues: Gill

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs LDA's governing body meeting ..

37 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembere ..

Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembered: CCPO

37 minutes ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEH ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEHSAAL AT PAKISTAN CONSULATE DUB ..

1 hour ago
 RPO, CPO pay surprise visit to Civil Lines, Saddar ..

RPO, CPO pay surprise visit to Civil Lines, Saddar Baroni police stations

37 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly completes term successfully, Sharje ..

Sindh Assembly completes term successfully, Sharjeel Inam Memon

37 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Ankara

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Ankara

37 minutes ago
 Moscow City Court Sentences Navalny to 19 Years in ..

Moscow City Court Sentences Navalny to 19 Years in Maximum Security Prison for E ..

34 minutes ago
 AJK President and Saudi official inaugurate SFD fu ..

AJK President and Saudi official inaugurate SFD funded UAJK campus

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan