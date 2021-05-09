Child protection bureau to start rescue operation for beggar kids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Child protection and welfare bureau has decided to launch a rescue operation to get beggar children into protective custody during the Eid holidays.

According to a notification issued by Chairperson Sara Ahmed and DG Child Protection Bureau, the Child protection and welfare bureau has formed special teams under the supervision of senior officers for the rescue operation.

The office would continue rescue operation from May 10 which would continue during the Eid holidays.

The child protection bureau expressed concern over rising number of child beggars and decided to get all beggar kids into protective custody. The beggar kids would celebrate Eid at the child protection and welfare bureau office, an official source said.