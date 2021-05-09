UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Protection Bureau To Start Rescue Operation For Beggar Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Child protection bureau to start rescue operation for beggar kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Child protection and welfare bureau has decided to launch a rescue operation to get beggar children into protective custody during the Eid holidays.

According to a notification issued by Chairperson Sara Ahmed and DG Child Protection Bureau, the Child protection and welfare bureau has formed special teams under the supervision of senior officers for the rescue operation.

The office would continue rescue operation from May 10 which would continue during the Eid holidays.

The child protection bureau expressed concern over rising number of child beggars and decided to get all beggar kids into protective custody. The beggar kids would celebrate Eid at the child protection and welfare bureau office, an official source said.

Related Topics

Holidays May All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

1 hour ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

3 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

4 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

4 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.