Child protection cells being set up at public transport stands

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Child protection cells are being set up at the general bus stand and the city transport terminal in the city, where homeless children would be provided lodging facility.

This was told by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Sarwar during his visit to the proposed site at general bus stand, here on Sunday.

He said cells were being established on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

The RTA secretary also inspected different sections of the stand and checked cleanliness arrangements besides reviewing anti-dengue measures.

He also went to Panagah and inspected necessary arrangements.

Assistant Administrator general bus stand Rana Habibullah briefed the secretary about the arrangements at the general bus stand and panagah (shelter home).