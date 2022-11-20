UrduPoint.com

Child Protection Cells Being Set Up At Public Transport Stands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Child protection cells being set up at public transport stands

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Child protection cells are being set up at the general bus stand and the city transport terminal in the city, where homeless children would be provided lodging facility.

This was told by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Sarwar during his visit to the proposed site at general bus stand, here on Sunday.

He said cells were being established on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

The RTA secretary also inspected different sections of the stand and checked cleanliness arrangements besides reviewing anti-dengue measures.

He also went to Panagah and inspected necessary arrangements.

Assistant Administrator general bus stand Rana Habibullah briefed the secretary about the arrangements at the general bus stand and panagah (shelter home).

Related Topics

Visit RTA SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.