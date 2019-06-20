UrduPoint.com
Child Protection Centers Of Federal Capital Need Rehabilitation

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:19 PM

The representatives of the civil society Thursday demanded the quarters concerned to rehabilitate the Child Protection Centers in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The representatives of the civil society Thursday demanded the quarters concerned to rehabilitate the Child Protection Centers in the Federal capital.

Many of the child protection centers were lacking even basic facilities for the displaced children, they said while talking to APP.

A citizen Munawer said that it was the state's responsibility to provide shelter and basic facilities to the children who were homeless whereas it could not be materialized.

When contacted Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Hassan Mangi said the national Child Protection Center under the Ministry of Human Rights was working in 18 small rooms of various buildings which was insufficient for non-formal education and child accommodation.

He said that the better way to protect the child from maltreatment, exploitation neglect and violence it was necessary to invest in child protection systems at every level.

Through this way people would be able to exercise their right to protect children from maltreatment, enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

He said that the child protection center construction was need of the hour and the project of the ministry to develop Child protection Centers was in the pipeline.

During the past decade, several important initiatives were introduced by the Ministry of Human Rights for better protection of the children from all forms of abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect, he added.

