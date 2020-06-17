UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Protection Centre Reunited 1300 Lost Children With Their Families In Last Five Years

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:39 PM

Child Protection Centre reunited 1300 lost children with their families in last five years

The Child Protection Centre (CPC) has helped re-united over 1300 lost children with their families during the last five years, said an official of Child Protection Centre here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Child Protection Centre (CPC) has helped re-united over 1300 lost children with their families during the last five years, said an official of Child Protection Centre here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said that the centre was also imparting education, besides providing uniforms, meals and study trips to street children in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

She said that Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) constituted working groups to address issues related to child rights.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has also constituted a working group to address the issues related to child abuse and health malnutrition at Child Protection Centre.

She further said that the Child Protection Centre has taken various initiatives on health safety in collaboration with various schools including London school of Economics.

She said that child protection center staff were making efforts to create awareness about child abuse and exploitation at various schools.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education London

Recent Stories

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

11 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

26 minutes ago

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

1 hour ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

ECC approves many grants, Rs100 m for locust contr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.