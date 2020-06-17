Child Protection Centre reunited 1300 lost children with their families in last five years

The Child Protection Centre (CPC) has helped re-united over 1300 lost children with their families during the last five years, said an official of Child Protection Centre here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Child Protection Centre (CPC) has helped re-united over 1300 lost children with their families during the last five years, said an official of Child Protection Centre here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said that the centre was also imparting education, besides providing uniforms, meals and study trips to street children in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

She said that Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) constituted working groups to address issues related to child rights.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has also constituted a working group to address the issues related to child abuse and health malnutrition at Child Protection Centre.

She further said that the Child Protection Centre has taken various initiatives on health safety in collaboration with various schools including London school of Economics.

She said that child protection center staff were making efforts to create awareness about child abuse and exploitation at various schools.