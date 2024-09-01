Child Protection Court Appeals For Parents Of Abandoned Child Found In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Judge / Child Protection Court of Abbottabad on Sunday issued a public appeal in search of the parents of an abandoned child discovered on August 1, 2024.
The child is currently under medical care at a local hospital.
The Child Protection Unit has requested the court to place the child with a suitable family for proper care.
The court has urged the biological parents of the child to come forward and contact the court by September 2, 2024. Anyone with information regarding the child’s identity or parents is encouraged to reach out to the Child Protection Court, Abbottabad, without delay. This call for assistance aims to ensure the child's safety and to facilitate necessary arrangements for her future well-being.
