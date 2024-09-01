Open Menu

Child Protection Court Appeals For Parents Of Abandoned Child Found In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Child Protection Court appeals for parents of abandoned child found in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Judge / Child Protection Court of Abbottabad on Sunday issued a public appeal in search of the parents of an abandoned child discovered on August 1, 2024.

The child is currently under medical care at a local hospital.

The Child Protection Unit has requested the court to place the child with a suitable family for proper care.

The court has urged the biological parents of the child to come forward and contact the court by September 2, 2024. Anyone with information regarding the child’s identity or parents is encouraged to reach out to the Child Protection Court, Abbottabad, without delay. This call for assistance aims to ensure the child's safety and to facilitate necessary arrangements for her future well-being.

Related Topics

Abbottabad August September Sunday Family Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

19 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

19 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

22 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

23 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

23 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan