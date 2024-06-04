Open Menu

Child Protection Court Awards Three Times Death Sentence, 12 Years Imprisonment In Triple Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Child Protection Court awards three times death sentence, 12 years imprisonment in triple murder case

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Child Protection Court Abbottabad on Tuesday while giving its verdict in the horrific triple murder case in village Sumbal, in the jurisdictions of Donga Gali police station, awarded three times death sentence to the accused in two cases, 12 years imprisonment and Rs650,000 fine.

According to details, three years ago, the accused, Moeen son of Asghar, brutally killed two minor children and their grandmother. After initial investigation, the Police arrested Moeen in connection with murders and the hearing of the case was started in in the Child Protection Court Abbottabad.

Yesterday, after concluding hearing of the arguments, the court delivered its judgment.

The accused, Moeen, a resident of Sumbal, was sentenced to three counts of death under Section 302. Additionally, he was ordered to pay 500,000 rupees in compensation.

Under Section 337, Moeen received a two-year prison sentence along with a 50,000-rupee fine. Furthermore, under Section 324, he was sentenced to ten years in prison and fined 100,000 rupees.

Owais Abbasi Advocate represented the plaintiff, while Bushra Zaib led the prosecution. Following the announcement of the verdict, the plaintiff and Ejaz Abbasi while talking to the media, expressed their satisfaction with the court's verdict.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Abbottabad Police Station Fine Media Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

12 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

13 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

13 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

13 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

13 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

13 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

13 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

13 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan