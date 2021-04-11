Child protection court open, CJ PHC commended role of courts in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Sunday said that being well cognizant to the its liabilities and established the Child Protection Courts in the province to promote children rights and prevent them from all kinds of exploitation.

Chief Justice remarks came during his online address to a ceremony in connection with setting up of child court. The numbers of courts in the province have risen to 8 now.

The setting up of a Child Court was opened during a ceremony which was held here with online participation of Justice Qaisar Rashid, the judges of four districts. District and Session Judge Muhammad Younas formally inaugurated the court. Among others Registrar PHC Khwaja Wajihuddin, Judge for Child Protection Court Muhammad Asif, President District Bar Qaizar Khan Miankhel, District and Session Judges including Adil Majeed, Muhammad Asim, Syed Iftikhar Shah and Zafarullah Khan Mehmand while Senior Civil Judge Judicial Ehsanul Haq and Senior Civil Judge Admin Syed Israr Ali Shah and District and Session Judges and officials of Judiciary of the other districts as well as presidents of their respective district Bars also participated in the online function in addition to officials of local judiciary.

The District and Session Judge Muhammad Younas addressing the ceremony said that the performance of the existing courts in the province was satisfactory. The Chief Justice in his online address said that the performance of the courts for the protection of Children was commendable. He was satisfied that the objective of the establishment of courts was to protect children from exploitation, maltreatment besides ensuring provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to children at their thresholds in line with the UN Convention on Rights of Children.