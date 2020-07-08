Child Protection Courts announced for seven KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish Child Protection Courts in seven districts of the province under KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2020 and Juvenile Justice System Act 2018.

The court would be established on trial basis in districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan, said a communique issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Wednesday.