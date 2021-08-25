UrduPoint.com

Child Protection Helpline Rescues 68,645 Street Children

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Child protection helpline rescues 68,645 street children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The 1121 child protection helpline and welfare Bureau has rescued 68,645 street children from different cities and reunited them with their families after necessary intervention in year 2020-21.

According to an official data provided by MoHR, Social section is the main operational section of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau in which neglected and destitute children are rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places.

The social section of Child protection Bureau provided services to all districts in different cities.

The helpline on the basis of these help-needed calls have rescued 811 children so far. The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau has appealed the parents to adopt lenient behavior with their children and not allow them to go alone.

The children who are abused, exploited, used for commercial sexual exploitation, without parental care, or used for child trafficking, abduction and sale are rescued by the officers from Social Section, it added.

Related Topics

Sale All From

Recent Stories

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

13 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries te ..

Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries team up to provide passenger to ..

16 minutes ago
 Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back to Normal - C ..

Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back to Normal - Customs

6 minutes ago
 Britain's Storey closes in on Paralympics history ..

Britain's Storey closes in on Paralympics history with 15th gold

6 minutes ago
 Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.