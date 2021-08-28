Child protection helpline rescues 68,645 street children

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:14 PM

The 1121 child protection helpline and welfare Bureau has rescued 68,645 street children from different cities and reunited them with their families after necessary intervention in year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The 1121 child protection helpline and welfare Bureau has rescued 68,645 street children from different cities and reunited them with their families after necessary intervention in year 2020-21.

According to an official data provided by MoHR, Social section is the main operational section of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau in which neglected and destitute children are rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places.

The social section of Child Protection Bureau provided services to all districts in different cities.

The helpline on the basis of these help-needed calls have rescued 811 children so far. The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau has appealed the parents to adopt lenient behavior with their children and not allow them to go alone.

The children who are abused, exploited, used for commercial sexual exploitation, without parental care, or used for child trafficking, abduction and sale are rescued by the officers from Social Section, it added.

