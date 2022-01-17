Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

UrduPoint.com

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sara Ahmad Monday inaugurated the Child Protection Institute in Sahiwal

A special programme was organised in which, CP&WB Shuja Bhatti, Director General Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, RPO Sahiwal, local political leadership, district focal persons and others were also present Addressing the participants, Sara Ahmad said that with the opening of the Child Protection Institute in Sahiwal, another promise of the Punjab government has been fulfilled. She said that the CP&WB in Sahiwal had started its work. The complete housing facilities would be provided to children in the CP&WB Sahiwal.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad briefed that separate residential hostels with capacity of 50 boys and girls have been set up in Child Protection Bureau Sahiwal.

The Child Protection Bureau Sahiwal will also provide education, health and other basic facilities to children.

Sarah Ahmad said that the establishment of the Child Protection Institute in Sahiwal would make it possible to protect the rights of children here. Child Protection Units are being set up in all the districts of Punjab. The chairperson said that the scope of Child Protection Bureau would soon be extended to all the districts of Punjab.

Moreover, she thanked the Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department and other departments over their cooperation and support in setting up the child protection bureaus and child protection units in the districts of Punjab.

