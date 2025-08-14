Child Protection Institute Marks Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 AM
The Child Protection Institute (CPI) celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day on Wednesday with fervor, joy, and a strong message of unity, equality, and hope for the future. The event brought together children residing at the Institute, staff members, and the management for a day filled with national spirit and meaningful reflection
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Child Protection Institute (CPI) celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day on Wednesday with fervor, joy, and a strong message of unity, equality, and hope for the future. The event brought together children residing at the Institute, staff members, and the management for a day filled with national spirit and meaningful reflections.
The celebration began with the children waving national flags and singing popular national songs that echoed through the halls of the Institute. Their voices carried a mix of pride and excitement, setting the tone for the day. This was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, symbolizing unity and shared happiness.
To engage the young participants in Pakistan’s history, CPI staff held a short quiz on the creation of Pakistan. The children eagerly answered the questions. They also explained the meaning of the national flag’s colors, noting that green represents the Muslim majority, white symbolizes the rights of religious minorities, and the crescent and star signify progress and light.
Speaking to the gathering, the children shared their vision for the country they call home. They expressed their desire for a Pakistan free from poverty and hunger, where every child has access to quality education and opportunities to grow.
“We want a Pakistan where no child goes to bed hungry and where schools welcome every child,” one participant said, earning applause from others.
Director General of CPI, Rabeea Hadi, addressed the children with an inspiring message about the struggles endured during the creation of Pakistan. She spoke about the vision of a country founded on Islamic principles of justice, equality, and compassion.
“Pakistan was not created without sacrifice,” she reminded them. “It was built on the dream of a place where every citizen is treated equally, without any difference of color, caste, or religion — as islam teaches us. This is the principle we must follow here in the Institute and in our lives.”
Ms. Hadi encouraged the children to dream big and work hard toward achieving their goals despite challenges. “You may face difficulties, but never let them stop you. Hold onto your dreams with determination, and remember that you are the future of this country,” she said.
The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride among the children, who left with small flags in hand and hope in their hearts.
Recent Stories
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs
UN warns of risk of complete erasure of Afghan women from public life
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests1 hour ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs2 minutes ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi28 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day28 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..33 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day28 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED1 hour ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University1 hour ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day1 hour ago