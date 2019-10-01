UrduPoint.com
Child Protection Institute To Get Sports, Technical Training Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:19 PM

Child Protection Institute (CPI) Multan would soon get sports and technical training facilities to help destitute children join normal life as useful citizen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Child Protection Institute (CPI) Multan would soon get sports and technical training facilities to help destitute children join normal life as useful citizen.

Discussing performance of CPI Multan, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said in a meeting that special attention must be paid to education and training of these kids.

He ordered availability of sports goods and coach to train kids and added that help be sought from Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) for their skill development training.

Khatak ordered to make an ambulance available for the CPI and told officials to ensure that these kids get balanced diet.

He also ordered installation of CCTV cameras for security.

Incharge CPI Fayyaz Butt said that 48 children were availing shelter at CPI.

