Child protection training of merge districts' staff completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) In a significant step towards ensuring the protection and welfare of children in the Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 10-day training on Child Protection Case Management, at a Foundational Level was successfully conducted from 25th April to 6th May 2024 at a local hotel here.

The training was organized as a mandatory course for all the staff of nine newly established Child Protection Units (CPUs) in Merged Districts with the support from UNICEF.

Considering the severity of child protection issues and its long-term impacts on children’s wellbeing and development, the Directorate of Social Welfare Merged Districts has prioritized addressing child protection issues in communities, including issues of children on the move and Afghan Refugees.

To fulfill this mission, the department have established nine Child Protection Units (CPUs) in all the Merged Districts including the Sub-division Peshawar, and Sub-division Lakki.

These CPUs are staffed with Child Protection Officer, Psychologist and Social Workers.

This 10-day training program, aimed to equip the professionals of Child Protection Units with essential skills and knowledge necessary for the proper assessment of child protection concerns of children reported to the CPU and ensuring them comprehensive case management and referral services including legal protection through judicial system.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, highlighted the objectives and significance of this mandatory foundational course to the staff of CPUs.

He elaborated that UNICEF provided technical support to the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission and SWD – MDs for developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring highly quality case management services to children at risk or survivors of violence, abuse, neglect, exploitation and harmful practices.

These SOPs are developed by international social work expert and are fully aligned with the international standards.

Sohail Ahmad also underscored the critical importance of sustaining these District Child Protection Units and advocated to the SWD – MDs and Ministry of Social Welfare for ensuring sufficient and consistent financial allocations to these CPUs.

He emphasized on the decentralization of child protection service to communities at their door steps and highlighted the urgency of mobilizing local communities and adolescent girls and boys for form Community Based Child Protection Committees as soon as possible.

He said UNICEF is committed to support SWD – MDs for the training and supervision of these CB CPCs and building trust between communities and the child protection system for prevention and response to child protection issues.

Dr. Wisam Hazeem, Programme Manager from UNICEF also addressed the forum at the closing ceremony and extended his appreciation to the government of KP and SWD – MDs for their leadership to establish and sustain the District Child Protection Units in the MDs.

He emphasized that children and communities in these Merged Districts have long survived hardships and instances of violence and abuse.

He also advocated that with the political stability and the new democratic government set up for next five years is promising and will ensure the continuity of investments made in the child protection policies and systems for the last few years.

In closing remarks, Muhammad Farooq - Additional Secretary, Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his appreciation for the dedication and commitment of all participants to the cause of Child Protection in Merged Districts, including addressing the unique needs of children on the move and Afghan Refugees.

He encouraged them to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during this 10-day training course in their respective roles, thereby safeguarding the rights of all children, and to actively engage with parents and communities in their efforts.

Muhammad Farooq also stressed on the importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges of child abuse, violence, exploitation, and neglect.

He urged all relevant line departments to closely collaborate with the CPUs in MDs and emphasized the significance of building strong partnerships with parents and communities to create a protective environment for children.

He also highlighted that the Deputy Commissioners should ensure proper and consistent support to the functioning of these Child Protection Units and ensure the regular meetings of the District Child Protection Committees for efficiently addressing all child protection matters at the district level and engaging the provincial government for necessary support as and when required.

This training program represents a significant stride, first of its kind, towards protecting the rights and well-being of all children in Merged Districts and reaffirms the Governments’ and UNICEF's commitment to ensuring a safer environment for every child.

In the closing ceremony, Director Social Welfare Muhammad Tariq , Deputy Director Obaid Ur Rahman along with other staff from the Merged Districts attended the certificate distribution ceremony.