Child Protection Unit hands over missing child to parents

Women Police SHO and In-Charge of Child Protection Unit Azra Mujtaba here on Tuesday handed over a 4-year-old child to the parents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Women Police SHO and In-Charge of Child Protection Unit Azra Mujtaba here on Tuesday handed over a 4-year-old child to the parents.

According to spokesman, a citizen had handed over a 4-year-old boy named Ahmed son of Shahid Umar to the Child Protection Unit on Monday, after which child protection unit started search for his parents through social media, Zainab alert and other sources.

Through the efforts of the Child Protection Unit, the parents of the child were found and after complete verification, the child Ahmed was handed over to his parents, spokesman said in statement.

The parents thanked SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and the Child Protection Unit for the return of the missing child and appreciated the performance of the police.