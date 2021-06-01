Child Protection Unit hands over two teenage missing sisters to parents

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Child Protection Unit of Hyderabad Police on Tuesday handed over two teenage missing sisters to the parents.

According to the Police spokesman, two missing sisters, 13-year-old Marvi and 9-year-old Ramsha were handed over by the child protection unit to a citizen here the other day.

The child protection unit team while using social media and other sources, has traced out the parents of both missing girls.

The Child Protection Unit under supervision of ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain handed over both girls to their father Muhammad Hashim and uncle Ghulam Shabir.

The parents of of missing girls have expressed gratitude of SSP Abdul Salam and Child Protection Team of Hyderabad Police for recovery of their missing children.