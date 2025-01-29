Open Menu

Child Protection Unit Inaugurated At Hafizabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Child protection unit inaugurated at Hafizabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sarah Ahmad inaugurated a child protection unit at Hafizabad on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, the facility, developed in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), would serve as a crucial referral center dedicated to protection of vulnerable, homeless, and abandoned children in the area.

In her address, the CPWB chairperson expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her continued support in establishing the child protection unit. She said the facility would be instrumental in protecting children from abuse, neglect and exploitation, ensuring their safety and well-being in the district.

The chairperson further highlighted that the opening of child protection units across Punjab was a key step in strengthening the province’s child protection framework. The unit would offer comprehensive services to children who are victims of abuse, neglect, or abandonment, empowering them to overcome adversity and reintegrate into society as productive individuals.

She also announced plans for extensive awareness campaigns in Hafizabad to promote child rights and foster a more protective environment for children.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad revealed that the Child Protection Bureau aims to expand its services across all districts of Punjab, ensuring that every child in the province has access to necessary protection services. She thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, the Chief Secretary, the Secretary of the Home Department, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support in making the initiative a success. The establishment of Child Protection Unit is another step forward of the Punjab government to prioritize child welfare and provide comprehensive support to vulnerable children across the province, she added.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razaq, Child Protection Officer from UNICEF Zahida Manzoor, Director General of the Child Protection Bureau Aftab Ahmad Khan, Director Admin Waqar Azeem, and Director Program Usman Akram, along with representatives from various government departments.

