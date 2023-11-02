Child protection unit inaugurated in Chitral lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KP CP&WC), together with Abdullah Fadil, Representative, UNICEF Pakistan on Thursday officially inaugurated the Child Protection Unit (CPU) in Chitral Lower.

The ceremony was hosted by Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner, Chitral Lower and was attended by key stakeholders, government officials, representatives from civil society organizations, academia, parents and children from the district.

Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Chitral Lower said that the Child Protection Unit aimed at working together with all relevant line departments, stakeholders and service providers for the protection of children from abuse and harm.

He also committed his leadership and supervision to the CPU for making it successfully coordinates its work and provides due protection to children at risk of abuse, violence and exploitation.

Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Deputy Chief Protection Officer of KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission provided a detailed briefing to all the participants about the process and journey of child protection system development in the province and mentioned that the government through its own funding and technical support from UNICEF, has established Child Protection Units in 21 districts and Fronter Regions (FRs) in the province.

He also emphasized on the role of District Child Protection Committees under the chairmanship of respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and appreciated Muhammad Ali for establishing the D-CPCs in Chitral Lower, already.

Professor Dr Sanaullah, Head of the Department of Sociology at the University of Chitral, also highlighted the role of state and cavity society institutions working together for the prevention of child protection issues.

Sohail Ahmad, a Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, emphasized on the importance of Child Protection System, as a holistic and multi-sectoral approach and appreciated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for its leadership and investing public finances for establishing 21 CPUs in the province.

Sohail urged all relevant stakeholders and government departments for building strong working relationships and coordination with the CPU and integrating the child protection within their programs and services including the Child Protection Helpline 1121.

He also explained that establishing community-based child protection committees would provide localized platforms to communities and children at their door steps connecting with the child protection system for seeking necessary protection and support.

Abdullah Fadil, Representative, UNICEF Pakistan, delivered the vote of thanks and acknowledgment, expressing his gratitude to the Minister for Social Welfare, KP CP&WC and Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower for the exemplary leadership in building child protection system in the province.

He also mentioned that this ceremony didn’t only aim to inaugurate the Child Protection Unit in Chitral Lower it also aimed at celebrating a society that recognizes children as its most vital asset and comes together to ensure their safety, protection and development.

He reaffirmed the commitment to protect, nurture, and empower the children of Chitral Lower and Pakistan at large.

Muhammad Farooq, Additional Secretary of Social Welfare, SE & WE Department, provided concluding remarks, reinforcing the importance of a comprehensive and inclusive approach to child protection.

He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from all stakeholders, including UNICEF and the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission, in the formal inauguration of the Child Protection Unit in Chitral Lower.

He reiterated the government’s committed to protecting children from abuse and violence and ensuring the established of Child Protection Units in all its districts.

He said that the initiative is a testimony to the dedication and commitment of the KP CP&WC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safe and protective environment for all children in the province.

During the ceremony children from cultural risk valley of Kalash participated and performed on their cultural song. The Levies also performed the national anthem.