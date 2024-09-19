Child protection unit inaugurated in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF, achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Child Protection Unit in Mardan.

The inauguration ceremony brought together key stakeholders, senior government officials, representatives from civil society, academia, adolescents, and children from District Mardan to mark this momentous occasion on Thursday.

District Officer Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Mardan Jamal Shah highlighted the significance of the Child Protection Unit and its role in safeguarding the rights and welfare of children in the region.

Program Manager UNICEF Peshawar Wisam Hazem thanked the KP government for taking the initiative to inaugurate the Child Protection Unit in Mardan district and congratulated the district administration and KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission for their leadership in establishing the unit. He said it would contribute to strengthening the child protection system in the district.

Hazem reaffirmed UNICEF’s continued commitment to supporting these efforts. Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection specialist from the UNICEF Peshawar emphasized that creating a safe, nurturing environment for children requires sustained and collective action by the community, government, and partners.

He further elaborated on UNICEF’s long-standing support to the KPCPWC, aligning with global standards and frameworks on child rights.

He also stressed that strengthening child protection systems requires a holistic, multi-sectoral approach, integrating services across various sectors such as health, education, social welfare, and justice.

He commended the provincial government for its commitment, particularly for investment of public funds to establish 21 Child Protection Units across the province.

The event included enlightening sessions on the journey of Child Protection System development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presented by Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Deputy Chief Protection Officer of KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission.

He provided an overview of the journey of the child protection system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on the key legislative and structural advancements and informed about child protection courts, the prohibition of corporal punishment, and the establishment of a toll-free helpline (1121) for child protection.

He said that the child protection units have registered over 32,000 children at risk and provided psychosocial support to thousands.

Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee Zarshad Khan, was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony.

He thanked the KPCPWC and UNICEF for playing an important role in ensuring child protection at the district and community level. He also appreciated the role of child protection unit Mardan, and extended his services.

He said that this initiative is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the KPCPWC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safe and protective environment for all children in the province.

He further added that the successful inauguration of the child protection unit in Mardan reflects a significant step toward creating a safer and more secure environment for children in the region, underlining the importance of protecting children from violence, exploitation, neglect, abuse, and harmful practices.

The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a guided tour of the child protection unit for the guests.

APP/adi