Child Protection Unit Recovers Child From A Hotel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:38 PM

Child Protection Unit recovers child from a hotel

The Child Protection Unit on Thursday recovered a boy who was forced to work at a hotel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Child Protection Unit on Thursday recovered a boy who was forced to work at a hotel.

The action was taken after pictures of boy chained from legs working at hotel circulated on social media.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mininister for Information Technology Kamran Bangash brings the forced labour issue into the notice of authorities concerned.

The boy has been shifted to shelter home where he would be provided free lodging and education.

The authorities have also sealed the hotel and registered case against the owner.

