Child Protection Unit set up in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Child Protection Bureau and MPA Sarah Ahmad has inaugurated the Child Protection Unit in Dera Ghazi Khan.

She expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her unwavering support in establishing the Child Protection Unit in DG Khan. She said the unit was established in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan and it would serve as a referral for child protection, providing facilities for homeless and abandoned children. The unit aims to protect children from abuse and exploitation in the region.

Sarah Ahmad announced that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had approved the Child Protection Policy, a landmark achievement, as it was the first of its kind in any province of the country. The policy would significantly enhance child protection measures across Punjab. She added that the Child Protection Unit in Dera Ghazi Khan would provide essential facilities to abandoned and abused children, transforming them into productive citizens of Pakistan.

She pointed out that awareness campaigns in Dera Ghazi Khan conducted by the Child Protection Bureau in the past proved to be helpful for protection of child rights.

Sarah Ahmad said the scope of the Child Protection Bureau would be expanded to all districts of Punjab. She thanked CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, chief secretary, secretary Home Department, and other collaborating departments for their support in establishing child protection units across the province.

MPA Usama Fayaz Laghari and MPA Ali Laghari were also present. Both MPAs thanked Sarah Ahmad for establishment of the Child Protection Bureau in DG Khan.

The event was also attended by Child Protection Officer UNICEF Zahida Manzoor, Director General of the Child Protection Bureau Aftab Ahmad Khan, Director Programme Hasnain Khalid and representatives from various departments.