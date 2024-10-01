Child protection unit set up in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF on Tuesday, marked a pivotal milestone with the inauguration of a Child Protection Unit in District Dir Lower.

This significant event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, civil society representatives, and children from the district to celebrate the establishment of a vital institution dedicated to safeguarding children's rights and promoting their well-being.

The ceremony commenced with an opening address by Bashir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dir Lower, who warmly welcomed the attendees and emphasized the critical role of the Child Protection Unit in ensuring the safety and protection of children in the region.

He further pledged full cooperation and coordination from the district administration to support the unit in its ongoing efforts to protect children.

During the event, Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Officer of the KPCPWC, delivered a presentation on the evolution of the Child Protection System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He highlighted that the provincial government has successfully established fully operational Child Protection Units in 12 districts, with more units expected to be established in the near future.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, underscored the vision of the Child Protection System and its comprehensive approach to ensuring the safety and welfare of children across the province.

"As we inaugurate this Child Protection Unit today, it marks the beginning of a journey where we, as a community, work relentlessly to create a safe and nurturing environment for our children."

The program also featured a lecture by Ismat Bibi, Lecturer in Psychology at the Government Post Graduate Girls Degree College, Timergara, on "Child Emotional Abuse: Causes, Consequences, and Prevention Strategies.

"

Her session highlighted the significance of early intervention and the importance of addressing emotional abuse to ensure a holistic development environment for children.

Rasheed Ahmad, SP Investigation Dir Lower, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation for the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He emphasized that child protection is a shared responsibility and affirmed that the police department will provide unwavering support to achieve the unit's objectives.

Chairman Tehsil Timergara, Irfanuddin, also shared his thoughts and reiterated his commitment to supporting the Child Protection Unit in his capacity as a public representative.

He pledged to continue advocating for child protection at various forums.

The event concluded with remarks from the Chief Guest, Shakir Shoaib, Chairman Tehsil Balambat and representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He commended the efforts of the KPCPWC and highlighted the government's focus on protecting vulnerable children in the province.

He assured continued support for the Child Protection System to create a safer environment for children.

Several children, including those from the Government Institute of Children with Hearing and Speech Impairments, Dir Lower, attended the event and presented performances on stage.

To honour their participation, the children were presented with gifts as a token of encouragement and appreciation.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the KPCPWC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safer and more protective environment for all children in the province, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future.

