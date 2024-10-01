Child Protection Unit Set Up In Dir Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF on Tuesday, marked a pivotal milestone with the inauguration of a Child Protection Unit in District Dir Lower.
This significant event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, civil society representatives, and children from the district to celebrate the establishment of a vital institution dedicated to safeguarding children's rights and promoting their well-being.
The ceremony commenced with an opening address by Bashir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dir Lower, who warmly welcomed the attendees and emphasized the critical role of the Child Protection Unit in ensuring the safety and protection of children in the region.
He further pledged full cooperation and coordination from the district administration to support the unit in its ongoing efforts to protect children.
During the event, Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Officer of the KPCPWC, delivered a presentation on the evolution of the Child Protection System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He highlighted that the provincial government has successfully established fully operational Child Protection Units in 12 districts, with more units expected to be established in the near future.
Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, underscored the vision of the Child Protection System and its comprehensive approach to ensuring the safety and welfare of children across the province.
"As we inaugurate this Child Protection Unit today, it marks the beginning of a journey where we, as a community, work relentlessly to create a safe and nurturing environment for our children."
The program also featured a lecture by Ismat Bibi, Lecturer in Psychology at the Government Post Graduate Girls Degree College, Timergara, on "Child Emotional Abuse: Causes, Consequences, and Prevention Strategies.
"
Her session highlighted the significance of early intervention and the importance of addressing emotional abuse to ensure a holistic development environment for children.
Rasheed Ahmad, SP Investigation Dir Lower, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation for the collective efforts of all stakeholders.
He emphasized that child protection is a shared responsibility and affirmed that the police department will provide unwavering support to achieve the unit's objectives.
Chairman Tehsil Timergara, Irfanuddin, also shared his thoughts and reiterated his commitment to supporting the Child Protection Unit in his capacity as a public representative.
He pledged to continue advocating for child protection at various forums.
The event concluded with remarks from the Chief Guest, Shakir Shoaib, Chairman Tehsil Balambat and representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
He commended the efforts of the KPCPWC and highlighted the government's focus on protecting vulnerable children in the province.
He assured continued support for the Child Protection System to create a safer environment for children.
Several children, including those from the Government Institute of Children with Hearing and Speech Impairments, Dir Lower, attended the event and presented performances on stage.
To honour their participation, the children were presented with gifts as a token of encouragement and appreciation.
This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the KPCPWC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safer and more protective environment for all children in the province, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO establishes special helpdesk to facilitate taxpayers2 minutes ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Electricity theft worth millions uncovered in Chunian2 minutes ago
-
Kamran Arshad elected as chairman APTMA, PCCC extends felicitation12 minutes ago
-
'Revenue Darbar' held for Muryali's residents12 minutes ago
-
MCL removes 485 encroachments, 1,800 banners22 minutes ago
-
Training workshops reviewed at Dera's technical, vocational Center22 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM visit to boost trade, agriculture, energy ties: FFP22 minutes ago
-
PFC CEO praises newly elected LCCI leadership32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides medical cover to 5,655 people32 minutes ago
-
Modern system being installed at bus terminals for safety of passengers: DC32 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Board announces results of Inter Part-I32 minutes ago