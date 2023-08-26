Open Menu

Child Protection Unit Sets Up In Rajanpur

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

In an inspiring move towards securing the rights and safeguarding the future of children, Child Protection Bureau Office has been established in Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :In an inspiring move towards securing the rights and safeguarding the future of children, Child Protection Bureau Office has been established in Rajanpur.

Under the visionary guidance of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the Director General of Child Protection Bureau, Aftab Ahmad Khan, officially inaugurated the newly established Child Protection Unit in Rajanpur. This monumental initiative has been realized in collaboration with the esteemed support of UNICEF and the International Rescue Committee (NGO).

A prestigious gathering witnessed the historic occasion, including notable figures such as DC Rajanpur Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director Program Hasnain Khalid, Director Admin Kashif Jalil, and Zahida Manzoor, Child Protection Officer from UNICEF. Shabnam Baloch, Country Director of the International Rescue Committee, along with representatives from the local police force and other distinguished guests, graced the event with their presence.

Expressing his fervent commitment to the cause, Director General Aftab Ahmad Khan reiterated the pivotal role played by Chairperson Sarah Ahmad in this remarkable endeavor.

The establishment of the Child Protection Unit stands as a testament to the shared vision for safeguarding the vulnerable children of Rajanpur district.

The collaborative efforts between the Child Protection Bureau and the International Rescue Committee (NGO) are set to create a lasting impact on the lives of children. The newly formed Child Protection Unit will act as a vigilant guardian, ensuring that the rights of children are upheld and their well-being is protected.

Excitingly, this is just the beginning of a larger plan. Director General Aftab Ahmad Khan unveiled that the Child Protection Bureau, in collaboration with UNICEF and the IRC NGO, will extend its reach to Dera Ghazi Khan. Here, a dedicated Child Protection Unit will efficiently manage children's rights cases, propelling the cause forward with renewed vigor.

Director General Aftab Ahmad Khan underlined the importance of cohesive efforts from all stakeholders. This united front will be the driving force behind the relentless pursuit of safeguarding the rights and welfare of the children in Rajanpur district.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Shabnam Event All From

Recent Stories

PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan v South A ..

PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan v South Africa Women series

5 minutes ago
 FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency, na ..

FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency, nabs three accused

13 minutes ago
 HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to addres ..

HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to address consumer issues

13 minutes ago
 Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

15 minutes ago
 65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millio ..

65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan ..

15 minutes ago
 11 people injured in road accident

11 people injured in road accident

15 minutes ago
US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended dete ..

US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended detention in Russia

15 minutes ago
 Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

33 minutes ago
 Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arreste ..

Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arrested

33 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

33 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for c ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities i ..

49 minutes ago
 Man kills son as pistol goes off

Man kills son as pistol goes off

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan