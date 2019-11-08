UrduPoint.com
Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Arranges Children Trip To Badshahi Mosque

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau arranges children trip to Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) was arranged a recreational trip to Badshahi Mosque here on Friday for the residing children of the Bureau.

The children visited different parts of the mosque. They were also told about the historical perspective of the Badshahi Mosque.

The CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that "Our priority is our children", adding that "I feel recreational trips are as important for a childs' development as their studies".

She said that "Lahore is very rich in culture & history hence, our children must get an exposure of it".

The Child Protection Bureau arranges such field trips to zoo, parks and historical places for the children on regular basis, she added.

The CP&WB Director General Malik Muhammad Iqbal also accompanied the children at Badshahi Mosque.

