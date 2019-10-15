Child Protection & Welfare Bureau busts child beggary gang

Punjab Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation, in coordination with the police, in Shera Kot and Babu Sabu Interchange area and arrested a four-member gang allegedly involved in deployment of children for begging

An FIR was lodged against the accused under Section 36 of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act.

The CP&WB has already launched an anti-child-beggary campaign in various regions including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and rescued 1,295 children during last two weeks in which most of the children were child beggars, chairperson CP&WB Sarah Ahmad said.

According to the investigation, begging was an organised crime and was a major cause of abuse and exploitation of children.

She said action against gangs and mafias would be an ongoing activity of the Bureau. The bureau would coordinate with all stakeholders including police and other institutions in order to curb the menace, she added.