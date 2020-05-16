Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson grieved at child abuse, murder in Sargodha

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the incident of child abuse and murder in Sargodha and directed the team of Faisalabad Bureau to immediately contact with the victim's family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the incident of child abuse and murder in Sargodha and directed the team of Faisalabad Bureau to immediately contact with the victim's family.

She strongly condemned the incident and directed the CPWB authorities to initiate legal proceedings and provide necessary legal aid to the deceased family. She added that bureau team was in touch with the police officials.

She expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family andprayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.