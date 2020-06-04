UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Wants Special Courts To Hear Child Abuse Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:24 PM

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson wants special courts to hear child abuse cases

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of special courts to hear child abuse cases in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of special courts to hear child abuse cases in the country.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, the chairperson was speaking about Zuhra murder case.

She said she had requested the PM in her last meeting with him for establishment of special courts to take up the child abuse cases.

Sarah Ahmad said she had seen the child abuse culprits getting away on bail in most of cases. She said that the cases hearing continued for years, providing more opportunities to the culprits to commit more offences or threaten the victim parties. She said: "The entire process of fighting a legal case is very cumbersome for the victim families and they can be provided swift justice through establishment of special courts."

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Imran Khan Prime Minister From

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

17 minutes ago

PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes resuming transi ..

41 minutes ago

Teleschool initiative becomes top-trend among chil ..

2 minutes ago

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago

Delegation visits PSCA

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.