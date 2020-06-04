Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson wants special courts to hear child abuse cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of special courts to hear child abuse cases in the country.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, the chairperson was speaking about Zuhra murder case.

She said she had requested the PM in her last meeting with him for establishment of special courts to take up the child abuse cases.

Sarah Ahmad said she had seen the child abuse culprits getting away on bail in most of cases. She said that the cases hearing continued for years, providing more opportunities to the culprits to commit more offences or threaten the victim parties. She said: "The entire process of fighting a legal case is very cumbersome for the victim families and they can be provided swift justice through establishment of special courts."