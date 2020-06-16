Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson discuses child issues with NGO delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday said that the Bureau had devised a strategy to work in collaboration with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to protect rights of children, eliminate child labour and protect children from domestic violence

During a meeting with an NGO, Godh Charity, representatives here, she said that those working for right of children were performing a great social work. She said that to eliminate child labour, we would jointly make efforts. She added that immediate steps were needed to protect children from domestic violence. She said that the bureau was taking effective measures to create awareness and stop domestic violence against children.

The CP&WB chairperson warmly welcomed all recommendations, presented by the representatives of the NGO about elimination of child labour.